 Bhopal News: NHRC Seeks Report On Death Of B.Tech Student And Another Man Due To Police Brutality
Bhopal News: NHRC Seeks Report On Death Of B.Tech Student And Another Man Due To Police Brutality

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has taken suo motu cognizance on the death of a B.Tech student in Bhopal and 45-year-old man in Ashoknagar district due to the alleged police brutality

Updated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 10:05 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has taken suo motu cognizance on the death of a B.Tech student in Bhopal and 45-year-old man in Ashoknagar district due to the alleged police brutality, said officials on Thursday. The two incidents took place earlier this month.  

The Commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police and has asked for a detailed report within two weeks. The report is also expected to include the status of the investigation.

