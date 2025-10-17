Bhopal News: NHRC Seeks Report On Death Of B.Tech Student And Another Man Due To Police Brutality

Bhopal News: Police Brutality; NHRC Seeks Report On Death Of B.Tech Student And Another Man |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has taken suo motu cognizance on the death of a B.Tech student in Bhopal and 45-year-old man in Ashoknagar district due to the alleged police brutality, said officials on Thursday. The two incidents took place earlier this month.

The Commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police and has asked for a detailed report within two weeks. The report is also expected to include the status of the investigation.

On October 11 this year in Bhopal, a 22-year-old final year B.Tech student died after he was assaulted by the two constables while he was returning from a party late at night. The victim and his friends had broken a bottle on the road, after which police approached them for questioning. While his two friends managed to flee, the B.Tech student was caught and allegedly beaten up.

In the other incident, a 45-year-old man, a resident of Bamuria village under Shadaura police station of Ashoknagar district, allegedly died after he was beaten up by the police personnel while searching for illicit liquor on October 9, 2025.