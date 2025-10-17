 Bhopal News: High Court Stays Recruitment Of Hospital Managers In Gandhi Medical College
Bhopal News: High Court Stays Recruitment Of Hospital Managers In Gandhi Medical College

The High Court’s principal bench in Jabalpur has stayed recruitment process for hospital manager and assistant manager posts at Gandhi Medical College

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court’s principal bench in Jabalpur has stayed recruitment process for hospital manager and assistant manager posts at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal.

The order came in response to a petition challenging rejection of candidates’ applications for the posts of Hospital Manager, Assistant Hospital Manager and Deputy Registrar.

Petitioner Manohar Singh, currently serving as Assistant Hospital Manager at GMC, contested the recruitment process, arguing that Directorate of Medical Education (DME) issued a defective advertisement on October 25, 2019.

The notice invited applications for several posts, including Deputy Registrar, Hospital Manager, Assistant Hospital Manager and Bio-Medical Engineer, but listed all positions under the general category without any reservation.

article-image

The college later issued a revised advertisement on December 24, 2019, again designating the posts as unreserved. The petitioner contended that re-advertisement gave insufficient time for candidates to apply and that the process violated reservation norms.

Senior advocate Aditya Sanghi, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that Singh was disqualified from the Hospital Manager list (serial no. 11) and Assistant Hospital Manager list (serial no. 7) on the grounds of “required minimum qualification degree not attached.” However, his name appeared among eligible candidates for Deputy Registrar (serial no. 29), yet he was not called for an interview.

The court, after hearing the arguments, stayed the recruitment process pending further orders.

