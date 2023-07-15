MP: Abducted & Raped, School Girl Attempts Suicide In Datia; Angry Villagers Gherao Police Station

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A school girl was allegedly abducted and raped in Datia's Unav on Friday evening. She was returning from school with her friend when a group of miscreants waylaid them, and one of them took her to his room and raped her. Pained, the victim even attempted to commit suicide. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jhansi.

Agitated over the incident, the villagers gheraoed Unav Police Station.

Girls Were Returning From School

According to the information, two girl students were returning home from school in Unav town of Datia, when they reached near Ramkishore Yadav's house. The accused identified as Dhruv Rai, Aman Yadav, Aditya Yadav and Vicky Sahu blocked their way and started molesting both the female students. One of them abducted a girl and took her to his room and allegedly raped her. Pained by the incident, both the girls tried to end life after reaching home.

Angry, villagers laid siege to Unav police station in the night and demanded arrest of the accused and strict action. After which the police administration swung into action and due to the large number and crowd of villagers, the nearby police force was also called to the Unav police station.

Bhander SDOP Karnik Srivastava along with the police force reached Unav police station and counselled the villagers.

Students Tried To End Life

SDOP Karnik Srivastava said that the two accused involved in the incident were arrested in the night and police were sent to arrest the two accused. The girl who was molested and raped tried to commit suicide. Due to which their treatment is going on in Jhansi.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma instructed the women SI and Bhander SDOP to investigate and collect evidence. It is being said that the youths who did the incident with the student girls are also students.

