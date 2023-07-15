 Bhopal: Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Train, Pragya Asks Railway Officers To Take Legal Action
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 03:03 AM IST
Pragya Thakur | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur expressed unhappiness over the incident wherein about 30 window panes of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express were damaged as people pelted stones at it. She directed to take legal action against those responsible.

She raised important issues at the meeting of MPs of Bhopal Division with Railway General Manager on Friday.

Pragya Thakur inquired about the construction of RoB at Sant Hirdaram Nagar Railway Station. She sought removal of encroachments around railway tracks and directed for constant monitoring.

The officers were directed to complete the pending development works at the earliest. She also directed to improve the traffic system towards platform number 6 of Rani Kamlapati station.

