Bhopal: Gear Up For Heavy Rain In Bhopal, 17 Others Districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rain in Sehore, Ujjain and Betul districts. Alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Sagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Harda, Khandwa, Dewas, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Neemuch districts, according to meteorological department.

Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells is likely to occur in Madhya Pradesh in next 24 hours.

In last 24 hours, Tarana, Shivpuri recorded 100 mm rainfall each while Udaipur recorded 90 mm rainfall. Similarly, Depalpur and Khaniadana recorded 70 mm rainfall each.

According to meteorological department, a cyclonic circulation exists over southern parts of central Uttar Pradesh. The proximity of monsoon trough and winds coming from the Arabian Sea resulted in convergence over Madhya Pradesh.

Rains are expected to start in western parts and then move to eastern regions. Western end of the axis of the monsoon trough is running south of its normal position, the eastern end is north of its normal position.

The monsoon trough is passing through Bikaner, Alwar, Gwalior, Satna, and then north-eastwards to Arunachal Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation is over west central and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation is over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation is expected to develop over the north-west Bay of Bengal around July 16.