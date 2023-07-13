Bhopal: Patwari Test Kicks Up Storm, Chief Minister Cancels Recruitment | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The merit list declared after the Patwari recruitment test has raised a storm across the state. The Congress is alleging that there have been irregularities in the written conducted for recruiting Patwaris.

After the Congress’s allegations, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stopped the recruitment of Patwaris to be done on the basis of the results of the written test.

Chouhan announced late in the evening on Thursday, that there were suspicions about the results of a particular examination centre.

The test was conducted to recruit employees of Group-2, sub-group 4 and Patwaris. Chouhan also decided to order an inquiry into the results of the centre.

As many as 9.78 lakh candidate took the examination conducted from March 15 to April 26, and 8,600 were selected. The Congress alleged irregularities in the written test, because out of ten candidates on the merit list, seven were from NRI College in Gwalior.

Those who could not qualify the examination staged sit-ins across the state. A large number of candidates from Indore and Bhopal demanded cancellation of the test.

On the other hand, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said a spokesperson of the Congress from Ashoknagar had taken the Patwari examination, but he failed. This is the reason that the Congress has created a hue and cry over the issue without any reason, Mishra said.

The seven toppers about whom the Congress is making allegations took examination in different shifts, Mishra said, adding that if Kamal Nath wants, the government can provide him all the records.

Similarly, the centre about which it was said that 1,000 candidates had been selected, only 114 aspirants passed the examination from there.

Similarly, there are more than 31 centres where more candidates passed the examination, Mishra said. The agency, against which questions have been raised, has the experience of conducting examinations for admission to IITs and NEET.

Mishra said the Congress had raised questions over putting signature in Hindi. He wanted to know whether the candidates should sign in Hindi or in Italian.

Since Kamal Nath is a Lutiyen, he has an objection to Hindi, Mishra said, adding medical courses are taught in Hindi in the state.

The opposition is trying to defame the state, the Home Minister said.

Rahul, Priyanka Plunge Into Action

The situation has come to such pass that even Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi tweeted to target the government.

Rahul twitted that the BJP had deceived the youths of MP, and that Patwari examination was nothing but Vyapam scam-2.0. It simply indicates that the government is playing with the future of the youth, he twitted.

Priyanka wrote that the reports of recruitment scam are again coming from MP which is under the rule of BJP.

There are also reports that an amount of lakhs of rupees is given through backhander for recruitment to each post, and the government is scared of ordering an inquiry into it, she twitted. The BJP is putting the future of lakhs of youths at stake, she wrote.