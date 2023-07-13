MP Patwari Recruitment Exam: Jabalpur Candidates Take To Street Over Irregularities In Selection Process, Demand CBI Probe

FPJ

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After Indore, the agitating youths took to the streets in Jabalpur and staged protests outside collectorate, alleging irregularities over Patwari Recruitment Exam on Thursday. Heavy police was deployed outside the collectorate to prevent the protesting candidates from entering the campus.

The students raised slogans against the government, demanding a CBI investigation into the matter.

In a formal complaint, the students addressed the Collector, urging a probe into the scam allegedly involving Chief Minister and Gwalior BJP MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha's NRI College.