 MP Patwari Recruitment Exam: Jabalpur Candidates Take To Street Over Irregularities In Selection Process, Demand CBI Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Patwari Recruitment Exam: Jabalpur Candidates Take To Street Over Irregularities In Selection Process, Demand CBI Probe

MP Patwari Recruitment Exam: Jabalpur Candidates Take To Street Over Irregularities In Selection Process, Demand CBI Probe

Their demonstrations outside the collectorate were met with police intervention, preventing them from entering the premises.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After Indore, the agitating youths took to the streets in Jabalpur and staged protests outside collectorate, alleging irregularities over Patwari Recruitment Exam on Thursday. Heavy police was deployed outside the collectorate to prevent the protesting candidates from entering the campus.

FPJ

Read Also
Indore: Thousands Of Youths Gherao Collector's Office, Allege Irregularities In Patwari Examination...
article-image

The students raised slogans against the government, demanding a CBI investigation into the matter.

In a formal complaint, the students addressed the Collector, urging a probe into the scam allegedly involving Chief Minister and Gwalior BJP MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha's NRI College.

Read Also
MP: Congress Alleges Irregularities In Patwari Recruitment Exam; BJP Rejects Claim
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Congress Alleges Scam In MP Recruitment Exam; Priyanka Says BJP Government Shying Away From Probe

Congress Alleges Scam In MP Recruitment Exam; Priyanka Says BJP Government Shying Away From Probe

MP Patwari Recruitment Exam Is Vyapam 2.0: Rahul Gandhi Tweets As Thousands Of Youths Take To Street

MP Patwari Recruitment Exam Is Vyapam 2.0: Rahul Gandhi Tweets As Thousands Of Youths Take To Street

MP Weather Update: High Rainfall Alert In Indore-Ujjain, Vidisha Villages Near Flood-Like Situation

MP Weather Update: High Rainfall Alert In Indore-Ujjain, Vidisha Villages Near Flood-Like Situation

MP Patwari Recruitment Exam: Jabalpur Candidates Take To Street Over Irregularities In Selection...

MP Patwari Recruitment Exam: Jabalpur Candidates Take To Street Over Irregularities In Selection...

Madhya Pradesh: Intermittent Rains Brings Hope Of Bountiful Harvest For Farmers

Madhya Pradesh: Intermittent Rains Brings Hope Of Bountiful Harvest For Farmers