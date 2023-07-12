 MP: Congress Alleges Irregularities In Patwari Recruitment Exam; BJP Rejects Claim
MP: Congress Alleges Irregularities In Patwari Recruitment Exam; BJP Rejects Claim

The examination for posts of patwari was conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Opposition Congress on Wednesday alleged "rampant" irregularities in recruitment of patwaris (revenue department employees) in Madhya Pradesh, saying 7 of the top 10 selected candidates had appeared for the test at one examination centre, which it claimed is a college run by a legislator of the ruling BJP.

Former Union minister and Congress leader Arun Yadav termed it as another 'Vyapam'-like scandal, referring to a massive recruitment and admission scam in MP which came to light 10 years ago, while state Home Minister Narottam Mishra denied the allegations of irregularities.

The examination for posts of patwari was conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (earlier known as Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal or Vyapam).

Talking to reporters at the state Congress headquarters, Yadav alleged that only BJP-backed candidates were recruited.

Eight out of 10 selected candidates are from the Gwalior-Chambal division and seven of them are from just one examination centre - Gwalior-based NRI College of Engineering and Management, the Congress leader claimed.

He said the owner of this college is a BJP MLA.

Most of the top-ranking candidates had signed on the answer sheets in Hindi but scored good marks in English, raising suspicion if dummy candidates had appeared in place of real aspirants, said the former Union minister.

Yadav said a candidate scored full marks despite writing wrong answers.

Narottam Mishra Denied The Irregularities

On the other hand, Home Minister Mishra, who is also a state government spokesman, denied any irregularities in the recruitment examination.

The board conducted the examination on April 26 and results were declared in May and June and the Congress is raising the issue now when the state Assembly is having its monsoon session, Mishra told reporters in the Assembly premises.

The Assembly was later adjourned sine die (without a future date), three days ahead of the schedule, following uproar by the Opposition over the Sidhi urination incident and alleged atrocities on tribals and other issues.

Congress leaders are raising such issues keeping Assembly elections, due by the year-end, in mind. The video related to the Sidhi urination incident was three years old, but they have made it viral now, said the BJP minister.

Mishra said not seven, but 114 candidates had cleared the examination from the centre mentioned by the Congress.

