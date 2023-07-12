Bhopal: SC Monitoring Committee Report Shortage Of Specialists, Doctors, Staff In Hospitals

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 46% of Class I posts, 34% of Class II posts, 44% of Class III posts, and 31% of Class IV posts are lying vacant in hospitals set up for gas victims by the State Government in Bhopal.

This includes Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC). Twenty seven posts of super specialties are sanctioned and only 7 are filled while 20 are vacant.

This has been pointed out in report of monitoring committee formed on directions of Supreme Court. As per report, 51 posts of specialist are sanctioned for hospitals run by BGTRR but 24 of them are vacant.

The present status of vacancies of doctors and supporting staff in the hospitals run by Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation (BGTRRD) of state government is below.

Category Sanctioned Posts Filled Vacant %

Class 1 89 48 41 46

Class-II 157 89 65 34

Class-III 601 335 266 44

Class-IV 400 274 126 31

Specialists Posts: 51 sanctioned, 27 filled, 54 vacant

Category Sanctioned posts Filled Vacant

Medical specialist 7 2 5

Surgical specialist 4 1 3

Radiologist 4 0 4

Ophthalmologist 6 6 0

Gynaecologist 10 8 2

Pathologist 5 2 3

Psychiatrist 1 0 1

Pediatrician 9 6 3