 Bhopal: SC Monitoring Committee Report Shortage Of Specialists, Doctors, Staff In Hospitals
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: SC Monitoring Committee Report Shortage Of Specialists, Doctors, Staff In Hospitals

Bhopal: SC Monitoring Committee Report Shortage Of Specialists, Doctors, Staff In Hospitals

This includes Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 46% of Class I posts, 34% of Class II posts, 44% of Class III posts, and 31% of Class IV posts are lying vacant in hospitals set up for gas victims by the State Government in Bhopal.

This includes Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC). Twenty seven posts of super specialties are sanctioned and only 7 are filled while 20 are vacant.

This has been pointed out in report of monitoring committee formed on directions of Supreme Court. As per report, 51 posts of specialist are sanctioned for hospitals run by BGTRR but 24 of them are vacant.

The present status of vacancies of doctors and supporting staff in the hospitals run by Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation (BGTRRD) of state government is below.

Read Also
Bhopal: Stormy Start To Monsoon Session As Congress Raises Sidhi Pee-Gate
article-image

Category Sanctioned Posts Filled Vacant %

Class 1 89 48 41 46

Class-II 157 89 65 34

Class-III 601 335 266 44

Class-IV 400 274 126 31

Specialists Posts: 51 sanctioned, 27 filled, 54 vacant

Read Also
Indore: Investigation, Security At Stake As 25% CCTV Cameras Non-Functional  
article-image

Category Sanctioned posts Filled Vacant

Medical specialist 7 2 5

Surgical specialist 4 1 3

Radiologist 4 0 4

Ophthalmologist 6 6 0

Gynaecologist 10 8 2

Pathologist 5 2 3

Psychiatrist 1 0 1

Pediatrician 9 6 3

Read Also
Bhopal: Mahatma’s Life Showcased In 50 Stone Artworks
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

BJP, Congress Have Fifty-Fifty Chance Of Winning Assembly Polls: Astrologers

BJP, Congress Have Fifty-Fifty Chance Of Winning Assembly Polls: Astrologers

Bhopal: Urban Tigers Undergo Behavioural Changes

Bhopal: Urban Tigers Undergo Behavioural Changes

No Liquor Ban In State: MP Minister

No Liquor Ban In State: MP Minister

Bhopal: 'Sidhi Baat’ Demands Grow To Scrap NSA Slapped On Pee-Gate Accused

Bhopal: 'Sidhi Baat’ Demands Grow To Scrap NSA Slapped On Pee-Gate Accused

Bhopal: Congress To Stage ‘Silent Satyagraha’ Today

Bhopal: Congress To Stage ‘Silent Satyagraha’ Today