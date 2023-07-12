Bhopal: Mahatma’s Life Showcased In 50 Stone Artworks | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artist Anita Dubey has showcased the life of Mahatma Gandhi through fifty stone artworks called Prastar Kala. Her expressive artworks have been displayed at an ongoing exhibition at Gandhi Museum at Rajghat in New Delhi.

She has carved Gandhi’s struggle during independence and some of the incidents related to it such as Salt Satyagraha, meeting of Gandhi and Tagore on stone. Basil and bamboo sticks, tooth picks, brown paper, white paper, jute, twine, cotton thread, gravel, pebbles, brick, pot pieces, fine pieces of some stones and road-making ballast were used in making the artwork.

Anita who hails from Bhopal said, “Remembering Gandhiji in year of Amrit Mahotsav is an attempt to make major events in life of Mahatma Gandhi come alive on stone," she said.