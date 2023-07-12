Madhya Pradesh: Google Doodle Celebrates Pani Puri's World Record; Details Inside

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 12, 2023
The street food list often tops with pani puri or golgappe, isn't it? Back in the years on this day, an Indian eatery inked its name in the world records for serving more than 50 flavours of the dish to foodies.
On July 12, 2015, the World Record of serving 'pani-puri in most number of flavours' was jointly awarded to Indori Zayka and Dainik Bhaskar from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India.
Marking the anniversary of the achievement, Google is celebrating the pani puri with a creative doodle.
Did you notice that the Google didn't look the same today and had a pani puri twist to its logo?
Here's how the Google Doodle on Wednesday reminded people about India's loving delicacy and the world record.
The Doodle put forth a game for internet users which resembled candy crush but the candies were replaced with the various flavours of pani puri.
Haven't played the game yet?
Just check out the Google Doodle right now and we're sure you'll enjoy playing with your favourite chaat dish this morning. And, later in the day, treat your tastebuds with some pani puri from the khau gully near you.
