Street Food Getting Weird? Man Adds Chocolate, Ice Cream & Jelly To Pani Puri In Viral Video (WATCH)

Adding sweet or spicy chutney to a pani puri might be your way of customising it, but would you ever add ice cream and chocolate to the dish? A video of 'Chocolate golgappa' that is not only dipped in chocolate sauce but also filled later with sev, ice cream, and liquid jelly has gone viral on social media.

The recipe that surfaced online in April is yet doing the rounds on the internet as netizens are finding it hard to unsee the weird fusion. It was learned that the dish was prepared at Annu eatery located in Raja Park in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

WATCH VIDEO

Netizens react

The video was shared on Instagram by a food blogger only to attract negative comments as people were seen slamming the dish. "RIP Gol Gappa" said netizens while echoing their voices to express displeasure for the dish.

