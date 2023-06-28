Bizarre! People In China Are EATING Street Food Made Out Of STONES

What's the weirdest dish you have ever tried or heard about in your lifetime? All the bizarre food fusions that have recently gone viral on the internet will be left behind once you learn about what's cooking in China. The nation has found its tastebuds crave something that you hardly thought of eating ever... How about eating some well-fried and spiced stones? Ouch, pebbles!

Yes, you read that right. One of the street foods that is winning customers to try and taste is " Stir-fried stones." It seems to be China's latest food fad which is leaving people crazy on the internet after a video of the food preparation went viral.

The recipe video showed a chef adding some tadka to pebbles and serving it hot to foodies. Famously called Suodiu, the dish contains river rocks as its basic ingredient along with condiments and spices. Undoubtedly, it is being dubbed the "World's hardest dish."

More about the viral Chinese dish

Suodiu isn't a new cuisine for those in China as it has a history that dates back hundreds of years.

When boatmen would become stranded in the middle of a river and run out of food while delivering goods, they would collect some river rocks and use them in food preparations to soothe hunger. The recipe is believed to have been passed down for generations by boatmen through their oral history.

Are people eating stones for real? Here's the catch

Reportedly, one doesn't quite literally bite into or eat those stones as it is just sucked, tasted, and thrown later. The other part of the food dish which involves slight gravy of spices and condiments is fully consumed.