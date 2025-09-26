Trans Woman Ella D Verma's Parents Give Befitting Reply To Trolls: Say,

Trans woman, creator, and anchor Ella D Verma often faces trolling on social media, where people not only attack her but also drag her parents into criticism. One such comment read, “Bet your parents are ashamed of you.” In a heartfelt video, her parents Vicky and Varsha Verma shut down these trolls, saying there is absolutely no reason for them to be ashamed of their daughter.

"Our Daughter Chose Happiness"

Addressing online hate, Vicky and Varsha reminded people that festive seasons can be emotionally difficult for LGBTQIA+ families. Earlier, when Ella was known as Dev, relatives asked about his studies, achievements, or trophies. Now, they only question her gender identity. Varsha firmly stated, “Our daughter chose happiness. Why would we be ashamed?”

Vicky admitted that in the beginning, he felt conscious when people questioned things like Ella’s nail polish or hair choices. But over time, he found the simplest answer: “Because she likes to.” This perspective, he said, changed everything for him.

Varsha’s message to society

Varsha highlighted that transgender individuals have many other aspects to their lives beyond gender identity. Instead of only focusing on stereotypes, people should ask them about their careers, dreams, or interests. She also reminded society: “The way you treat your child is the way the world will treat them. If you show confidence, others won’t dare to speak ill.”

A larger struggle for the LGBTQIA+ Community

The Vermas’ response resonates with many LGBTQIA+ families who face social stigma. Trolls often question not just the individual but their upbringing. Vicky and Varsha’s open support is an inspiring example of parental acceptance breaking social prejudice.

Ella D Verma’s story reflects the larger challenges faced by the transgender community in India. From online trolling to discrimination during family gatherings, these struggles are real. Yet, parents like Vicky and Varsha remind us that love, acceptance, and confidence can silence hate better than anything else.