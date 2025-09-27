 "I Love You Meri Jaan”: Man Thrashes Auto Driver Who Secretly Recorded Students Near Delhi University, Passed Vulgar Comments, And Posted Videos On Instagram
An auto driver near Delhi University was caught secretly recording female students, making vulgar remarks, and uploading the videos on Instagram. A youth, after discovering the content, confronted and thrashed the driver before alerting the police. Authorities have begun investigating the incident, which has sparked widespread debate on online harassment and public safety.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
A man confronts an auto driver near Delhi University who secretly recorded students, passed vulgar comments, and posted videos on Instagram. | Image: X

A disturbing incident near Delhi University has gone viral after an auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly caught secretly recording videos of female students, passing vulgar remarks, and uploading them on Instagram with objectionable captions. The driver, reportedly targeting students and women, shared reels with vulgar comments such as “I Love You Meri Jaan.”

Youth Exposes and Confronts Him

The matter escalated when a youth, who came across these offensive videos, decided to expose the driver. In his Instagram caption, the youth explained that he showed the driver’s reels to bystanders and confronted him. According to him, the driver repeatedly denied wrongdoing, insisting he had not filmed women.

“I felt it was right to inform the police. But when he kept justifying his actions again and again, I lost my temper and slapped him lightly. Then I called 112 and gave all the information to the police so they could take action,” the youth wrote in the video caption. The incident has now gone viral on social media platforms.

Police Action Underway

The police reportedly reached the spot after being alerted and began verifying the viral videos and the assault incident. The case has sparked debate on social media, with many arguing that while the driver’s conduct was unacceptable, the matter should have been handled strictly through legal channels.

