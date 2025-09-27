A man confronts an auto driver near Delhi University who secretly recorded students, passed vulgar comments, and posted videos on Instagram. | Image: X

A disturbing incident near Delhi University has gone viral after an auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly caught secretly recording videos of female students, passing vulgar remarks, and uploading them on Instagram with objectionable captions. The driver, reportedly targeting students and women, shared reels with vulgar comments such as “I Love You Meri Jaan.”

Youth Exposes and Confronts Him

The matter escalated when a youth, who came across these offensive videos, decided to expose the driver. In his Instagram caption, the youth explained that he showed the driver’s reels to bystanders and confronted him. According to him, the driver repeatedly denied wrongdoing, insisting he had not filmed women.

>An auto rickshaw 🛺 driver used to harass and secretly record videos of women passing vulgar comments and post it on instagram.



> A guy saw those videos on instagram and gave him proper treatment & made sure he couldn't stand on his legs. pic.twitter.com/O87JrkFMuV — Matakti aankhein (@prettymoon_23) September 27, 2025

“I felt it was right to inform the police. But when he kept justifying his actions again and again, I lost my temper and slapped him lightly. Then I called 112 and gave all the information to the police so they could take action,” the youth wrote in the video caption. The incident has now gone viral on social media platforms.

Police Action Underway

The police reportedly reached the spot after being alerted and began verifying the viral videos and the assault incident. The case has sparked debate on social media, with many arguing that while the driver’s conduct was unacceptable, the matter should have been handled strictly through legal channels.