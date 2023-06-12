 Ever Tried Non-Veg Pani Puri? Bengali Chaat Shop Offering 'Chicken Puchka' & More Goes Viral For Its Quirky Street Food Menu
The street food joint which has gone viral for its quirky menu has several mouthwatering dishes, including puchkas made with mutton, chicken, prawn, and vetki fish.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
article-image

Pani Puri lovers now have an update regarding their favourite street food, and that is nothing other than the item having non-veg varieties. Yes, you read that right. A chaat shop purportedly from West Bengal is offering foodies some never-thought-of flavours of pani puri, better known locally as puchka.

Would you like to taste a 'mutton puchka' or 'prawn pani puri' for your love of non-vegetarian cuisine? The street food joint which has gone viral for its quirky menu has several mouthwatering dishes, including puchkas made with mutton, chicken, prawn, and 'vetki' fish. However, to not upset vegetarians, the place also serves chocolate and dahi puchka to its customers.

FPJ learned that the street food joint belonged to one Anar Jamadar as the UPI hinted to the concerned.

Check reactions

The internet gave a mixed response to the non-veg flavours of puchka. While some couldn't believe it to be true and tasty, others didn't mind trying them. Meanwhile, some Twitter users pointed out that such varieties aren't any new, except for a few people.

