'One Contest You May Not Mind Losing': PM Modi Reacts To Japanese Ambassador Beaten By Wife At Maharashtrian Spicy Food Challenge

PM Modi reacts to Japanese Ambassador, Hiroshi Suzuki Twitter video | Twitter

PM Modi is known for his witty comments and reactions on social media. Here is what he wrote for Japanese Ambassador, Hiroshi Suzuki, who posted a hilarious video of him trying Indian street food and losing to his wife in the spice game.

"This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming!," wrote PM Modi for the video posted by Suzuki.

This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming! https://t.co/TSwXqH1BYJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2023

Suzuki was recently in Pune for an event where he tried some Maharashtrian street food like Vada Pav and Misal Pav, and he had only one complaint: that it was too spicy for him. He shared the videos on Twitter, where they quickly went viral.

He posted another video where he said, how his wife aced the spice game and he lost to her. The video went viral and PM Modi reacted to the video.