Japanese Ambassador, Hiroshi Suzuki | Hiroshi Suzuki/Twitter

Indian street food is loved by all; from Hollywood celebrities to world leaders, everyone is a fan of the cuisine. The latest fan of Indian street food is none other than Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India and Bhutan.

The video of Suzuki trying some Maharashtrian street food like Vada Pav and Misal Pav in Pune has gone viral on social media. He was recently in Pune for an event where he tried the street food, and he had only one complaint: that it was too spicy for him.

He posted his video of eating the street food on Twitter, with a post that read, "I love street food of India ...but thoda teekha kam please!"

Suzuki also tried Pune's famous Misal Pav, as recommended by his Twitter followers. He posted another video of him tasting the misal pav and asking for a less spicy one, with a caption that said," Because many followers recommended me…! MisalPav"

Because many followers recommended me…!#MisalPav pic.twitter.com/PBDPERZAUw — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) June 9, 2023

His videos got a lot of praise from Netizens; many commented under his post suggesting other places to dine in Pune, while others loved his spontaneous nature of trying out different cuisines.

"quite brave of you, these literally have lot of chillies in them. you should have a mango lassi or mango ice cream to cool down your tummy," suggested an user.

"Very brave! Even I find it a bit hot. Still it doesn't stop me from having it. Squeezing some lemon in the curry part helps," wrote another user.

"Try katakir go for katakir sir," commented another user.