WATCH: PM Modi, Japan PM Fumio Kishida enjoy pani puri; netizens say 'sukhi papdi bhi khana'

Who doesn't love Pani Puri? The famous Indian street food is a fan favourite. The internet has got its latest Pani Puri lover, and it's none other than Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and PM Modi met at the Bal Bodhi Tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi on Monday. The leaders they enjoyed lassi, pani puris, aam-panna and fried idlis there.

PM Modi posted a video of his Japanese counterpart savouring the pani puris on his Instagram account. The video of Kishida enjoying pain puri with PM Modi has gone viral on social media. It has been viewed over 14.9 million times and has garnered more than 2.8 million likes.

Most users have commented under the post, advising the Japanese PM, "Sukhi papdi bhi khake jaana."

While another commented, "Modiji is like, where's my plate?"

PM Modi also posted pictures of the Japanese PM enjoying lassi and pani puris on his Twitter account. "My friend PM @kishida230 enjoyed Indian snacks including Golgappas," he tweeted.

The Japanese prime minister arrived in Delhi on Monday on a nearly 27-hour visit amid global geopolitical turmoil over the Ukraine conflict and increasing concerns over China's aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific. The two leaders also discussed India's G20 presidency and Japan's G7 presidency.

