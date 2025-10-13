 Uttar Pradesh News: Gang-Rape Accused Shot Dead In Meerut Police Encounter
BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 07:25 PM IST
Meerut: Meerut Police shot dead a gang-rape accused during an early morning encounter on Monday near the forests in Sarurpur police station area. The accused, identified as Shehzad alias Nikki, faced police fire after opening fire while trying to escape. A bullet struck Shehzad in the chest; he was taken to PL Sharma District Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dr. Vipin Tada stated Shehzad, a resident of Bahsuma in Meerut, faced seven criminal cases, including gang-rape, assault, POCSO Act violations, and theft. Police records reveal Shehzad, along with an accomplice, raped a seven-year-old girl.

According to officials, on October 12 at 12:47 am, Shehzad fired two shots at the rape survivor's house in Bahsuma. Within 30 hours, police tracked and confronted him near Sarurpur. On Monday around 5:30 am, while fleeing on a motorcycle, Shehzad fired at the police who returned fire, resulting in his fatal injury.

The police forensic team reached the scene to gather evidence. Shehzad’s body has been sent for postmortem. Senior officers and additional personnel have secured the area.

Police began a search after the survivor’s family reported threats and firing at Bahsuma police station. Special Operations Group personnel joined the search overnight.

Social media reactions on the incident have been intense. Users shared Shehzad’s photograph, demanding his immediate arrest and warning locals to alert authorities if they spotted him.

Shehzad, resident of Mohammadhpur Shakist, previously served jail time in 2019 in a scooter theft case and was accused of raping a five-year-old child earlier. After release in January 2025, he allegedly lured young girls with sweets before assaulting them. On January 25, just five days after leaving jail, Shehzad and an accomplice took a seven-year-old girl to a sugarcane field, where they raped her. Locals rushed to her aid after hearing her cries, prompting the accused to flee.

This marks the seventh police encounter in Meerut in the past 16 days in which an accused has been killed.

