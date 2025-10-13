Uttar Pradesh News: Suspense Over Death Of Millionaire Mahant In Ayodhya, Disciple Claims Murder

Mahant Ram Milan Das |

Ayodhya: The holy city of Ayodhya has been gripped by suspense and speculation following the sudden and mysterious death of Mahant Ram Milan Das of the Rawat Temple. The 48-year-old Mahant, a respected religious figure with deep connections to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, died under suspicious circumstances on the night of October 11, sparking outrage among his followers and the city’s religious circles.

According to temple sources, the Mahant had his dinner as usual and later began foaming at the mouth, alarming his disciples. He was rushed to Shri Ram Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The unusual symptoms prompted both doctors and police to suspect poisoning. Forensic experts were immediately called in to collect evidence from the temple premises.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Pandey and SSP Dr. Gaurav Grover reached the hospital soon after receiving the news and directed officials to expedite the investigation. Police have sealed the Mahant’s quarters, seized CCTV footage from the temple, and are questioning several people, including his long-time maid servant, Shakuntala, who had worked for him for 13 years. She is currently in custody for interrogation.

The police are also probing possible financial angles. Two months before his death, Mahant Ram Milan Das reportedly sold temple land worth around eight crore rupees. The money, along with another one and a half crore rupees already in his account, had been deposited in his personal bank account. Investigators suspect that disputes over this substantial amount may have triggered foul play.

Known for his spiritual influence and social work, Mahant Ram Milan Das had served at the Rawat Temple for over 15 years and was considered close to several prominent saints and political leaders. His untimely death has left the local religious community in shock. Many of his followers gathered outside the temple and hospital, demanding a fair and transparent inquiry.

One of his close disciples alleged that the Mahant had been “murdered” and that his sudden death could not have been natural. “He was healthy and had no major illness. There must be a conspiracy behind his death,” said the disciple, urging police to investigate all those who had access to the Mahant’s food and finances.

Police teams, assisted by forensic experts, have collected food samples from the temple kitchen and taken residues from utensils for chemical analysis. The Mahant’s body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. Officials said the viscera samples have been preserved for further toxicology testing.

The Rawat Temple, located in the heart of Ayodhya, is one of the prominent spiritual centers of the city and attracts hundreds of devotees daily. Following the Mahant’s death, police have stepped up security at the temple complex to prevent any unrest.

Meanwhile, several prominent seers and mahants visited the hospital and the temple on Sunday, expressing grief and demanding justice. They have urged the administration to uncover the truth without delay. “If the Mahant was indeed poisoned, those responsible must face strict punishment,” said one senior priest.

As the investigation unfolds, the case has taken on larger significance due to the Mahant’s financial standing and social influence. His sudden death, coupled with the alleged sale of temple land and reports of possible disputes over the proceeds, has deepened the mystery.

The authorities have not ruled out any angle, including poisoning, financial rivalry, or personal enmity. Officials said that only the forensic report will determine the cause of death.

For now, Ayodhya remains tense and watchful as devotees await answers. The death of Mahant Ram Milan Das has not only left a void in the city’s religious life but has also raised troubling questions about the undercurrents of power, faith, and money in the temple town.