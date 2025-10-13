'Welcome Release Of Hostages': PM Modi Praises Trump For Peace Efforts In Gaza

File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the release of all 20 Israeli hostages from Gaza and praised both US President Donald Trump's peace initiatives and the "steadfast determination" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity. Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region."

The post comes hours after US President Donald Trump spoke in Israel's Parliament, during the Gaza peace deal ceremony. Trump told cheering Israeli lawmakers that "the long and painful nightmare is finally over", after helping to mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Trump's address to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, coincides with the release of 20 Israeli living hostages held by Hamas.

According to reports, Israel has agreed to release 250 Palestinian prisoners and more than 1,700 other Palestinians detained during the two-year military operations in Gaza.

The ceasefire in Gaza came into effect on Friday morning after Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of Trump's 20-point peace plan.