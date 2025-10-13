 'Welcome Release Of Hostages': PM Modi Praises Trump For Peace Efforts In Gaza
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Welcome Release Of Hostages': PM Modi Praises Trump For Peace Efforts In Gaza

'Welcome Release Of Hostages': PM Modi Praises Trump For Peace Efforts In Gaza

Trump's address to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, coincides with the release of 20 Israeli living hostages held by Hamas.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the release of all 20 Israeli hostages from Gaza and praised both US President Donald Trump's peace initiatives and the "steadfast determination" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity. Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region."

Read Also
US President Trump Arrives In Israel's Tel Aviv After 1st Batch Of 7 Hostages Released By Hamas As...
article-image

The post comes hours after US President Donald Trump spoke in Israel's Parliament, during the Gaza peace deal ceremony. Trump told cheering Israeli lawmakers that "the long and painful nightmare is finally over", after helping to mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Trump's address to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, coincides with the release of 20 Israeli living hostages held by Hamas.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Mumbai News: Sion Hospital Expands Bone Marrow Transplant Facility In Dharavi, To Treat 120 Children Annually
Mumbai News: Sion Hospital Expands Bone Marrow Transplant Facility In Dharavi, To Treat 120 Children Annually
Mumbai: Congress Slams BJP For Dropping Nehru’s Name From ‘Science Centre’ Metro Station; Says Party ‘Has An Allergy’
Mumbai: Congress Slams BJP For Dropping Nehru’s Name From ‘Science Centre’ Metro Station; Says Party ‘Has An Allergy’
Video: Girl Slaps Boy, Grabs His Neck As Bizarre Moment Caught On Camera On Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test
Video: Girl Slaps Boy, Grabs His Neck As Bizarre Moment Caught On Camera On Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test

According to reports, Israel has agreed to release 250 Palestinian prisoners and more than 1,700 other Palestinians detained during the two-year military operations in Gaza.

The ceasefire in Gaza came into effect on Friday morning after Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of Trump's 20-point peace plan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Uttar Pradesh News: Suspense Over Death Of Millionaire Mahant In Ayodhya, Disciple Claims Murder

Uttar Pradesh News: Suspense Over Death Of Millionaire Mahant In Ayodhya, Disciple Claims Murder

Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam Demands CBI Probe Into Gold Theft From Sabarimala Temple

Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam Demands CBI Probe Into Gold Theft From Sabarimala Temple

Uttar Pradesh News: Gang-Rape Accused Shot Dead In Meerut Police Encounter

Uttar Pradesh News: Gang-Rape Accused Shot Dead In Meerut Police Encounter

'After 2027, Justice Will Be Ensured In 3 Years,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO

'After 2027, Justice Will Be Ensured In 3 Years,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO