'Talibani Attitude': Congress Slams Ayodhya Municipal Corporation For Making Hawkers Stand Upside Down Against Wall - VIDEO

The Congress party on Monday slammed Ayodhya Municipal Corporation after a video of a civic body officials punishing local hawkers went viral on social media.

Sharing the video on its official X handle, Congress called out the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation's "Talibani attitude".

The post alleged that people linked with the municipal corporation made hawkers do sit-ups and forced them to stand upside down against the wall.

The post also claimed that the hawkers were threatened with sticks.

Attacking the BJP over the harsh punishment, Congress said, "Such inhuman and cruel treatment of small shopkeepers in the holy city of Ayodhya is proof of the BJP government's vile and dictatorial mindset".

Calling the incident shameful, it said, "It is a place where a red carpet is laid out for the rich and the voice and self-respect of the poor are trampled upon".

The incident reportedly took place last Friday when a municipal corporation official discovered illegal encroachments by hawkers. According to reports, over a dozen hawkers were detained and penalised during the anti-encroachment drive. The entire incident was captured on camera, and the video later went viral, sparking outrage.