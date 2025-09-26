Viral Video: Indian Uber Driver In UK Invites Lady Passenger For Dinner; She Demands To 'Set Her Up With His Son' | Instagram @imjustbesti

Amid rising immigrant-related tensions in the UK and all across the world, a viral video on social media is showing a heartwarming moment between an Indian Uber driver and a local lady passenger in the UK. The Indian driver casually invited the passenger to his place for dinner, and surprisingly, the woman accepted his offer, but only on one condition, which further surprised netizens, and since then, the video has been going heavily viral on social media.

Social media user, @leiacoral_, posted a video on her handles of her recent interaction with her Uber driver. The clip started mid-conversation, and both of them can be seen talking about the variety of cuisines in India. Following the interaction, the driver invited his passenger to dinner at his place, shocked by the unexpected invite.

WATCH VIDEO:

The lady passenger said that she would love to join him for dinner. She also added that she would love it if he set her up with his son. To which the driver replies, "No problem, no problem." Further, he passed a pen and paper to her to note down his favourite food dishes that she would like to try, so that he can arrange them or ask his wife to make them.

US Woman Goes Viral For Demanding Indian Husband At Times Square In New York:

A US woman is making rounds on social media for her recent viral video where she can be seen holding a placard at popular Times Square in New York. The placard reads that she is looking for an Indian husband. The video went viral soon after she posted it on her Instagram handle. Netizens and especially Indian users on Instagram are flooding the comments section with hilarious comments and proposals.