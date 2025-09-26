'Spent ₹10 Lakhs On Foreign Trip But..': Indian Couple Caught Shoplifting From Vietnamese Vendor; Netizens Slam | X @OmaagoTuruLob

An Indian couple on vacation in Vietnam has landed in controversy after being caught on CCTV footage while shoplifting from a local street vendor. A video of the incident has gone viral, drawing sharp criticism from both Indian and international netizens.

According to reports, the couple, who have nearly spent lakhs on their foreign trip, were seen discreetly slipping items into their bags at a roadside stall. However, the act was not unnoticed; the entire theft was captured on the CCTV camera of the stall.

WATCH VIDEO:

Shameful!! An Indian couple on a tourist visit shamelessly shoplifted from a poor vendor. Imagine spending lakhs of rupees on a foreign tour only to steal stuffs worth a few hundred. You can leave India but you can never leave your pettiness behind. 🤡pic.twitter.com/RWdDWGHR3T — AASHIQ الفاظ (@OmaagoTuruLob) September 23, 2025

In the viral video, the woman can be seen carrying a baby, while her husband can be seen talking to the vendor. He asked her to get him a particular item that was hung up at the stall. As soon as the vendor turns away to pull down the item, the husband slips something from the vendor's stall and passes it to his wife.

Later, when the husband enters the stall with the vendor, his wife shoplifts another thing from the stack and hides it in her bag.

Netizens Reaction:

Social media users condemn their behavior, with many pointing out how such actions tarnish India’s image abroad. One user commented, "And then these stolen things shall be gifted to their families! Imagine they have a young child with them. The value systems they pass on to their kids."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user commented, "How innocent this couple is in believing that nobody will catch their shoplifting act. From East to West, India is best in shoplifting, civicsense, and discipline. The whole world is noticing our extraordinary skills."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While one user commented, "Why are Indians everywhere like this? What’s wrong with Indians? I really wanna know how people live in India? My god, these people are so *********"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the clip continues to circulate online, the couple has become the target of widespread outrage, turning what should have been a luxury trip into a lesson in accountability.