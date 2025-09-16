'Looking For Indian Husband': US Woman Goes Viral Holding Placard At Times Square; Netizens Flood With Proposals | Instagram @logielingo

A US woman is making rounds on social media for her recent viral video where she can be seen holding a placard at popular Times Square in New York. The placard reads that she is looking for an Indian husband. The video went viral soon after she posted it on her Instagram handle. Netizens and especially Indian users on Instagram are flooding the comments section with hilarious comments and proposals.

An Instagram creator, @logielingo, who is known for her Indian-blended content and viral reels, posted a video on Sunday, in which she can be seen holding a huge placard. The bold text on the placard reads, "Looking for Indian Husband."

WATCH VIDEO:

The video has already received 28 million views on Instagram with several likes and comments as well. The user has 125K followers on the platform and is known for her content, which caters mainly to the Indian audience.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Nope Haha just she want more views not husband." While one commented, "Come to Kerala (state from India) ,you will get the best mallu." Another user commented, "Don’t do that in India or they will kidnap you."

Comments | Instagram @logielingo

Comments | Instagram @logielingo

One user commented, "She finally figured out how to go viral Meanwhile Unemployed Indians." Another user commented, "Thank you for your love, trust, respect, and admiration for Indians. You have stolen my heart." Another user wrote, "How much money u r expecting to him to have."

ALSO READ: American Woman Applauds Elderly Care In India As Compared To US

An American-origin woman living in Bengaluru has recently taken a dig at how cultural differences have impacted elderly care in India and the US. She says that elderly patients in the US are completely alone, while compared to Indians, who are always surrounded by family members and relatives.