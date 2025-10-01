 75-Year-Old Man Marries 35-Year-Old Woman In UP's Jaunpur, Dies On Wedding Night Itself; VIDEO
A strange love story has emerged from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a 75-year-old man married a 35-year-old woman after his wife's death, but in a dramatic turn of events, he died on their wedding night itself. The elderly man's death on Tuesday morning has sparked widespread discussion throughout the district.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
75-Year-Old Man Marries 35-Year-Old Woman In UP's Jaunpur, Dies On Wedding Night Itself; VIDEO | X @GauravKSD

Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh: A shocking incident surfaced from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a 75-year-old man married a 35-year-old woman after his wife's death, but in a dramatic turn of events, he died on their wedding night itself. The elderly man's death on Tuesday morning has sparked widespread discussion throughout the district. Meanwhile, the deceased's family members, who live in Delhi, has postponed the funeral until they arrive. The incident occurred in Kuchmuch village, under the Gaura Badshahpur police station area.

The deceased has been identified as Sangru Ram. His wife died last year. The couple did not have any children, while the extended family of Sangru Ram lives in Delhi. Thus, Sangru Ram decided to marry again to get rid of loneliness in his life. He got married to 35-year-old Manbhavati, who is also a mother of three children on Monday. First, they got married in a court marriage and later tied the knot in a ritualistic way as well. This was Manbhavati's second marriage.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by, @GauravKSD on X. The caption of the post reads, "In Jaunpur, elderly Sangru, who remarried and chose a new life companion, probably didn't know that this happiness would turn out to be the last moment of his life. For now, dying in such a way after marriage has become the talk of the town in the area!!"

In a dramatic turn of events, on Tuesday morning, the day after their wedding night, Sangaru Ram's health suddenly deteriorated. With the help of neighbors, he was rushed to the hospital. The doctor there declared him dead on arrival. When news of Sangru Ram's death spread in the village, people were shocked. Meanwhile, Sangru Ram's brother and nephews, who live in Delhi, have called the death suspicious and have stopped the funeral.

