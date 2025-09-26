Jhansi Shocker! Stray Bull Tosses Woman Several Feet In Air, Lands Unconscious On Ground; Video | X @Anku194

Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh: A shocking incident has come to light from Babina village in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, where the terror of a stray bull was witnessed. On September 25, at around 5 PM, a stray bull shockingly attacked a woman walking in a narrow lane. The huge black bull tossed the woman several feet up in the air, and she landed on the ground with a massive jolt. The woman suffered injuries and immediately fell unconscious on the ground.

The whole scene was captured on CCTV footage in the lane, which is now going viral on social media. The 17-second video showed a woman walking through the lane. As soon as she saw the bull, she hurled her first and went on to walk ahead. The enraged bull further chased the woman and tossed her up in the air. She was tossed several feet up and landed on the ground motionless.

WATCH VIDEO:

Even after tossing her up, the bull was still standing beside her, which created a panicking situation. Fortunately, a bike rider entered the scene and was stunned at the visuals; he hurled the bull away.

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, a 60-year-old woman was brutally injured after a sudden attack by a stray bull. The incident occurred on Monday, September 22, in Chainpura Bawdi, located in the Mandore area of Jodhpur. The bull threw the woman 4 feet away. The bull threw the woman 4 feet away. The elderly lady collapsed on the adjacent wall and sustained a severe injury to her head.