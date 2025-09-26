 Jhansi Shocker! Stray Bull Tosses Woman Several Feet In Air, Lands Unconscious On Ground; Video
Jhansi Shocker! Stray Bull Tosses Woman Several Feet In Air, Lands Unconscious On Ground; Video

A shocking incident has come to light from Babina village in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, where the terror of a stray bull was witnessed. On September 25, at around 5 PM, a stray bull shockingly attacked a woman walking in a narrow lane. The huge black bull tossed the woman several feet up in the air.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Jhansi Shocker! Stray Bull Tosses Woman Several Feet In Air, Lands Unconscious On Ground; Video | X @Anku194

Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh: A shocking incident has come to light from Babina village in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, where the terror of a stray bull was witnessed. On September 25, at around 5 PM, a stray bull shockingly attacked a woman walking in a narrow lane. The huge black bull tossed the woman several feet up in the air, and she landed on the ground with a massive jolt. The woman suffered injuries and immediately fell unconscious on the ground.

The whole scene was captured on CCTV footage in the lane, which is now going viral on social media. The 17-second video showed a woman walking through the lane. As soon as she saw the bull, she hurled her first and went on to walk ahead. The enraged bull further chased the woman and tossed her up in the air. She was tossed several feet up and landed on the ground motionless.

WATCH VIDEO:

Pune VIDEO: Bail Pola Procession Turns Chaotic; Bull Attacks People In Shirur Taluka's Pimpale...
article-image

Even after tossing her up, the bull was still standing beside her, which created a panicking situation. Fortunately, a bike rider entered the scene and was stunned at the visuals; he hurled the bull away.

