 On Camera: Bull Suddenly Attacks And Throws 60-Year-Old Lady 4 Feet Away In Jodhpur; Sustains Severe Injury On Head
In a shocking incident in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, a 60-year-old woman was brutally injured after a sudden attack by a stray bull. The incident occurred on Monday, September 22, in Chainpura Bawdi, located in the Mandore area of Jodhpur. The bull threw the woman 4 feet away. The bull threw the woman 4 feet away. The elderly lady collapsed on the adjacent wall and sustained a severe injury to her head.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
Jodhpur, Rajasthan: In a shocking incident in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, a 60-year-old woman was brutally injured after a sudden attack by a stray bull. The incident occurred on Monday, September 22, in Chainpura Bawdi, located in the Mandore area of Jodhpur. The bull threw the woman 4 feet away. The elderly lady collapsed on the adjacent wall and sustained a severe injury to her head. The incident is raising safety concerns of villagers, especially in rural areas.

The deadly attack was captured on CCTV footage at the village. It shows a rather quiet street of Chainpura Bawdi. At around 7 AM, when the 60-year-old woman, identified as Saroj Gehlot, was walking through the narrow street, a stray bull unexpectedly appeared at a turn in front of her. The bull suddenly attacked her, leaving no time or space for her to escape from the danger.

WATCH VIDEO:

The bull lifted Saroj Gehlot with its head and threw her out of its way on the adjacent wall. She sustained a severe injury to her head and immediately fell unconscious as she fell on the ground after collapsing on the wall. Residents say that stray animals have caused numerous accidents in the area, but the Municipal Corporation is not taking any concrete action. People are now demanding strict action from the administration.

