What Is Mashaal Raas? Jamnagar's Unique Garba Played On Fire; Here's What You Need To Know

Ganesh Vanare/Instagram

When it comes to Navratri celebrations in Gujarat, Jamnagar stands out for its unique Mashaal Raas. This spectacular dance form, introduced in 1957 by the Shree Patel Yuvak Garbi Mandal according to Arun Nimbel, has been kept alive for decades by passionate local Garba groups. Unlike regular Garba or Dandiya, here dancers perform with flaming torches, turning the festive night into a breathtaking display of devotion and bravery.

Dancing with fire

The highlight of Mashaal Raas comes when performers not only twirl and move to the rhythm of Garba while holding burning torches, but also spread fire on the ground and dance over it. This isn’t just entertainment,it’s a fearless expression of faith and cultural pride. Watching performers gracefully maneuver flames while keeping in sync with traditional Garbi beats leaves audiences mesmerised.

The heart of Jamnagar’s Navratri

Jamnagar, a coastal gem in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, has long been known for its vibrant Sheri Garbi traditions. Here, one can experience a variety of Raas forms such as Talwar Raas, Gulati Raas, Maniyaro, Datarada Raas, Salagati Indhoni Raas, and Salgato Sathiyo Raas. Each carries its own historical and cultural significance, but Mashaal Raas stands apart for its daring spirit.

Preserving heritage through performance

What makes Mashaal Raas truly special is that it goes beyond being a performance. It represents a living heritage, where courage, devotion, and community spirit merge. For the people of Jamnagar and Saurashtra, continuing this art is a way of keeping their ancestors’ traditions alive. These old Garbi groups are not only entertainers but also custodians of culture, passing their craft to younger generations.

If you are in Gujarat during Navratri, Jamnagar is the place to be. The sight of dancers performing Mashaal Raas with fire blazing in their hands and under their feet is unforgettable. It’s more than Garba, it’s an art form that showcases the fearless energy of Gujarat and makes Jamnagar’s Navratri one of the most unique celebrations in India.