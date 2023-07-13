 Indore: Thousands Of Youths Gherao Collector's Office, Allege Irregularities In Patwari Examination Process; WATCH
Congress leader Raghu Parmar filed a PIL in High Court, suspecting a Vyapam-like scam.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 02:13 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of youths gheraoed Indore collector's office, alleging irregularities in patwari exams, on Thursday afternoon. They raised slogans against the state government and demanded cancellation of the merit list. Congress state president Kamal Nath, too, had raised objection on the merit list and has demanded justice for the students.

As many as 114 students, who were allotted the NRI college as exam center in Gwalior, have been declared qualified in the examination. Moreover, the seven out of 10 toppers are also from the same center. This has raised suspicion over the entire examination process for patwari post. Also, a few candidates who scored full 25 marks in English and done signature in Hindi in their application forms.

As the exam center in question is owned by BJP MLA Sanji Kushwah, Congress leader Raghu Parmar filed a PIL in High Court suspecting a Vyapam-like scam.

Alleging gross irregularities in exam, the candidates on Thursday gathered at collectorate and demanded fresh exam.

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board formerly known as Vyapam had conducted Group-2 (Sub Group-4) Sahayak Samparikshak and Patwari exam. Around 14 lakh aspirants had appeared for the MP Patwari recruitment 2023 exam. Around 9000 candidates are selected.

