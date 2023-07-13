Indore: Thousands Of Youths Gherao Collector's Office, Allege Irregularities In Patwari Examination Process; WATCH

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of youths gheraoed Indore collector's office, alleging irregularities in patwari exams, on Thursday afternoon. They raised slogans against the state government and demanded cancellation of the merit list. Congress state president Kamal Nath, too, had raised objection on the merit list and has demanded justice for the students.

मध्यप्रदेश में हुए पटवारी भर्ती घोटाले के खिलाफ हजारों छात्र इंदौर में प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। मध्यप्रदेश में जिस तरह से हर प्रतियोगी और भर्ती परीक्षा में धांधली और घोटाला सामने आ रहा है, उससे मेहनत करने वाले छात्रों का नाराज होना स्वाभाविक है।

मैं मुख्यमंत्री जी से कहना चाहता हूं… — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) July 13, 2023

As many as 114 students, who were allotted the NRI college as exam center in Gwalior, have been declared qualified in the examination. Moreover, the seven out of 10 toppers are also from the same center. This has raised suspicion over the entire examination process for patwari post. Also, a few candidates who scored full 25 marks in English and done signature in Hindi in their application forms.

As the exam center in question is owned by BJP MLA Sanji Kushwah, Congress leader Raghu Parmar filed a PIL in High Court suspecting a Vyapam-like scam.

Alleging gross irregularities in exam, the candidates on Thursday gathered at collectorate and demanded fresh exam.

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board formerly known as Vyapam had conducted Group-2 (Sub Group-4) Sahayak Samparikshak and Patwari exam. Around 14 lakh aspirants had appeared for the MP Patwari recruitment 2023 exam. Around 9000 candidates are selected.