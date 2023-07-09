Bhopal: Controversy In Patwaris’ Selection, 3 Candidates From 1 College Get Highest Marks

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Controversy erupted in the recruitment of patwaris made by Employee Selection Board as three candidates from same examination centre in Gwalior have scored highest marks. Board was earlier known as Vyapam whose name has changed twice.

It was called Professional Examination Board earlier and now it is known as Employee Selection Board. However, the working of the organisation has not changed.

On June 30, Board had declared the result of patwaris’ exam, which kicked off a controversy. Youth Congress leader Gourav Tripathi alleged that some students who appeared in the exam from a private college scored unexpectedly high marks.

Though the complaint was submitted to ESB, no action was taken, Tripathi said. Those who had scored high marks had put their signature in Hindi. As per norm, candidates had to afffix their photograph taken within three months.

One of the candidates who had scored highest marks pasted his three-year-old photograph. The model answer sheet was released. However, the final answer sheet was released after the result was declared, which is against the exam procedure.

It is also alleged that till date the ESB has not declared merit list. Under the normalisation process, marks vary high in number, which shows irregularities in the exam. The Congress party has demanded CBI inquiry into the matter. They suspect that the seats had been sold by middlemen to the candidates.