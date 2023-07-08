Indore: Elephant Moti Is Fine, Say Zoo Authorities | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three days after an NGO claimed through a viral video that Moti, the male elephant caged in the Kamla Nehru zoo, was lonely and getting aggressive towards public and therefore should be released, the zoo authorities have rebutted all the allegations.

In the official social media pages, the zoo authorities said that everything is fine with Moti and in one of the shots he is seen taking a mud bath. Dr Uttam Yadav, zoo-in-charge said that Moti is not chained and he is living happily inside the cage and eating a healthy diet.