Indore Administration Razes House Of Labourer Accused Of 12-Year-Old Girl’s Rape

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of Indore District Administration and police razed the house of a rape accused located kudeil Tehsil in on Friday morning.

The action was taken on the instructions of Collector Illayaraja T.

A minor girl aged 12 years, a resident of village Badiyakima, police station area of Khudail Tehsil, was raped after being found alone at home on 06 July 2023 by laborer Armaan alias Battu (main accused) and two associates Rais and one more, who had come to cut iron bar at her house. All the accused were arrested by the police.

The main accused Armaan alias Battu has illegally encroached on government land located in village Qazi Palasia, tehsil Khudail. He built a house at about 12x35 square feet land. Encroachment was removed early today by SDM Khudail Akshay Singh Markam and police administration as per the orders of Collector Dr. Ilaiyaraaja T.