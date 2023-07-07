Indore: HC Notices To T&P, IDA On TPS-5 Scheme Layout

Madhya Pradesh High Court | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued notices to Indore Development Authority (IDA) asking as to why Bhumi Vikas Niyam, 2012 were violated in the layout of its TPS-5 residential scheme which is to come up in Kanadia area.

Bhumi Vikas Niyam, 2012 mandates that the minimum community open area shall not be less than 10 per cent of the area of the layout. The HC issued notices on a PIL filed by Pradeep Hinduja through his counsels Ravindra Singh Chhabra and Mudit Maheshwari.

In his petition, Hinduja alleged that joint director, Town and Country Planning granted development permission to IDA for development of Town Planning Scheme ‘TPS, 5” in gross violation of Rule 47(2)(a) of Bhumi Vikas Niyam, 2012. The layout of TPS 5 provides for open space of only 5% instead of mandatory community open space of 10%.

“The open spaces are reserved with an intent to provide orderly development and protect the residents from the ill effect of urbanisation. The open spaces are utilised for creation of parks/ playgrounds. Open spaces also ensure enjoyment of proper ventilation and fresh air,” the petition reads.