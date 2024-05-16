MP Weather Update: Brace For Heat Waves; Light Rains Expected In 10 Districts

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The strong wind system which was ruling the weather in the state of Madhya Pradesh has weakened and its effects can already be seen in the Gwalior-Chambal region. Heatwaves will persist in Gwalior-Chambal until May 19.

However, light rain and cloudy skies are expected in the southern districts of Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat for the next two days.

Previously, there was rainfall in Ratlam on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the weather changed in Mandla, Seoni, Dindori, Chhindwara, Anuppur, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Pachmarhi, Barwani, Dhar, Burhanpur, Balaghat, Shahdol, Alirajpur, Ratlam, Jhabua, and Indore districts.

Reason for change in weather

IMD Bhopal explained that due to the western disturbance, two cyclonic circulations, and the presence of a trough line, there has been rainy, stormy weather recently. Their activity is still ongoing. However, the impact will begin to diminish from Thursday. With the system weakening, a heat wave will prevail in the northern parts. Heatwaves will continue on May 17, 18, and 19.

According to weather department, another wave of western disturbances is going to be active from May 17 and its effects can be seen on some parts of the state from May 20.

Weather predictions for the next three days:

May 17: Hot winds will blow in Bhind, Datia, Niwadi, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, and Damoh, while clouds will persist in Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat.

May 18: The impact of a heatwave will continue in Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Shivpuri Kalan, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwadi, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, and Damoh.

May 19: Hot winds will blow in Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Shivpuri Kalan, Datia, Niwadi, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, and Damoh.