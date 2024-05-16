Bhopal: Roof Of Under-Construction House Caves In Halalpura, 14-Year-Old Boy Trapped; Visuals Surface

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped locals after the roof of an under-construction house caved in the Halapura area of Bhopal on Thursday afternoon.

A 14-year-old boy's leg was trapped inside the debris. Kohefiza Police reached the spot, and a team of the Fire Brigade also rushed in for rescue.

Police said the young boy has been rescued successfully with the help of workers from Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

The victim has been identified as Sunil (14). He had gone to graze cattle near a graveyard in Halalpur on Thursday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m. He has been rescued by BMC workers and the police team, said Koh-e-fiza police station TI Brijendra Marskole.

Encroachment Officer Mahesh Gauhar has also arrived at the accident site.

(With input from the staff reporter.)

More details are awaited.