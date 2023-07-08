MP Weather Update: A Rainy Weekend In Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha & Most Of State

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 60 percent of Madhya Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday. It rained heavily in Bhopal last night whereas Chhindwara as been receiving downpour since Saturday morning. More than one and a half inches of rain has been recorded in Guna and Ratlam.

Read Also 6 Best Spots In Indore To Enjoy Bowl-Licking Maggi

Heavy and drizzling rains continued in 16 districts of the state on Friday. Similar weather will prevail on Saturday as well. There is an alert of heavy rain in 24 districts including Jabalpur-Narsinghpur. Meteorologist HS Pandey said that it is raining heavily in the state due to the active system of rain over the Arabian Sea. The system will remain active for the next 48 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 1.84 inches of water fell in Guna, 1.61 in Ratlam, 1.46 in Mandla, 1.29 in Jabalpur, 1.15 inches in Rewa.

Read Also Bhopal: Sanchi Varsity Building Construction Site

Heavy Rain Alert: Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Dhar, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Sheopurkalan, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Damoh and Sagar , 2.50 inches to 4.50 inches of rain can occur.

Light To Heavy Rain: Bhopal, Sehore, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shivpuri, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Singrauli There will be light to heavy rains in Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

8% More Rain So Far

Compared to last year, this time there has been 8% more rainfall in the state. So far the average rain has been 8.1 inches, whereas last year it had rained 7.5 inches so far. Maximum has happened in Niwari, Bhind, Neemuch, Narsinghpur districts.

Monsoon Became Active On June 24

Monsoon became active in the state on June 24. The very next day, on June 25, the monsoon covered the entire state. After this, there was heavy rain across the state for four-five consecutive days. Because of this, flood-like situations arose in many districts, and many people had to be rescued. Leakage in Seoni's Dungaria Dam led to the evacuation of two villages, while the Jabalpur-Itarsi railway track was flooded. Due to this, more than two dozen trains were cancelled or were diverted. Two days back, Narsinghpur received more than five inches of rain. Due to which water was filled in houses, shops and government offices.

Read Also Bhopal: Five IPS Officials Get Additional Charge