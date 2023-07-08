 Bhopal: Five IPS Officials Get Additional Charge
Bhopal: Five IPS Officials Get Additional Charge

IG rural Bhopal Abhay Singh (2002) of SAF range of Bhopal will hold additional charge of IG, radio, Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 02:39 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five senior IPS officials have been given additional charge for which the state government issued orders on Friday. Additional Director General of Police, Gwalior zone, D Srinivas Verma will hold the additional charge of IG of SAF, Gwalior range.

IG rural Bhopal Abhay Singh (2002) of SAF range of Bhopal will hold additional charge of IG, radio, Bhopal. DIG Gwalior range Krishnaveni Desavatu (2007) will hold additional charge of DIG Chambal range.

The Chhatarpur DIG Lalit Shakyawar (2008) will hold additional charge of DIG, Sagar range, and DIG Balaghat Mukesh Kumar Shrivastava (2009) will hold additional charge of DIG, Shahdol, till further orders.

