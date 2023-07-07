Indore: Injuries Self-Inflicted, Claim Cops

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the case of beating up a woman inside Tilak Nagar police station which led to suspension and registration of case against two police constables, the police are now claiming that the woman inflicted self-injuries by beating her hands and legs against the walls and tables of the police station.

Constable Kuldeep and lady constable Arpita posted at Tilak Nagar police station were suspended and an FIR was registered against them late on Tuesday July 4, for allegedly beating the woman.

Interestingly, the police rojnamcha (daily diary) dated July 2, mentions that the woman and her brother might claim that they were tortured in the police station to avoid further questioning!

SI Surendra Singh mentioned in the rojnamcha that the woman and her brother from Dhar were taken to the police station on July 2 after her husband alleged that she had stolen Rs 21 lakh from his house. Police claimed in the rojnamcha that even children of the woman alleged that she stole money from their father’s place. When the woman was being questioned by the officers, she did not give proper answers to their questions. She told the lady constable that her husband Sunil wanted to expel her from the house as he has an extra marital affair.

When the police officer asked about the theft, the woman started shouting and denied that she had stolen money. She later started hitting legs and hands on the table and wall and she did not support police in the investigation of the case. Police claimed that the parents of the woman were at the police station that day. The woman was shouting like she was trying to prove that she was being tortured by the police. Police claimed that after questioning, the woman and her brother were handed over to their family members. After that the family members lodged a complaint with the senior officers that the woman was thrashed by the policemen in the police station.