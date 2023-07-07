Indore: 3 Including 2 Minor Boys Arrested With Stolen Goods Worth Lakhs

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons including two minor boys were caught by the Rajendra Nagar police in connection with the thefts in the area, police said on Thursday. The accused allegedly confessed to committing thefts at six places in the Rajendra Nagar and Rau areas. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were recovered from them.

According to TI Rajendra Nagar Satish Patel, a laptop and Rs 40,000 were stolen from the house of one Tapan Pawar on June 19. The police were examining the CCTVs and the investigation was on when a tip-off was received that a person was trying to sell a stolen laptop in the area. The police team reached the Silicon City area and caught the accused named Gaurav Patidar from there. Gaurav allegedly informed the police that he along with his two minor friends had committed theft at a house.

The accused also informed the police that they had committed thefts at five houses in the Rajendra Nagar area and committed one theft in the Rau area. Following the lead given by the accused, the police recovered cash and stolen goods worth Rs 3 lakh. They informed the police that they used to recce the area during the day and committed theft in the nights. A bike used in the crime was also seized by the police. According to the police, the accused used to spend money roaming at various locations. However, they are being questioned further.