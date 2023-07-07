 Indore: 3 Including 2 Minor Boys Arrested With Stolen Goods Worth Lakhs
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 3 Including 2 Minor Boys Arrested With Stolen Goods Worth Lakhs

Indore: 3 Including 2 Minor Boys Arrested With Stolen Goods Worth Lakhs

Involved in thefts at 6 places in Rajendra Nagar and Rau

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 03:24 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons including two minor boys were caught by the Rajendra Nagar police in connection with the thefts in the area, police said on Thursday. The accused allegedly confessed to committing thefts at six places in the Rajendra Nagar and Rau areas. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were recovered from them.  

According to TI Rajendra Nagar Satish Patel, a laptop and Rs 40,000 were stolen from the house of one Tapan Pawar on June 19. The police were examining the CCTVs and the investigation was on when a tip-off was received that a person was trying to sell a stolen laptop in the area. The police team reached the Silicon City area and caught the accused named Gaurav Patidar from there. Gaurav allegedly informed the police that he along with his two minor friends had committed theft at a house.  

The accused also informed the police that they had committed thefts at five houses in the Rajendra Nagar area and committed one theft in the Rau area. Following the lead given by the accused, the police recovered cash and stolen goods worth Rs 3 lakh. They informed the police that they used to recce the area during the day and committed theft in the nights. A bike used in the crime was also seized by the police. According to the police, the accused used to spend money roaming at various locations. However, they are being questioned further. 

Read Also
MP: Neighbour Throws Acid On Woman In Khargone, Arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: JAYS Protests Against Sidhi’s Pee-Gate

Madhya Pradesh: JAYS Protests Against Sidhi’s Pee-Gate

Madhya Pradesh: Cong Workers Join BJP In Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Cong Workers Join BJP In Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Unarmed Villagers Save Minor From Leopard

Madhya Pradesh: Unarmed Villagers Save Minor From Leopard

Madhya Pradesh: Municipality Staff Lethargy Shatters Elder Couples’ Teerth Darshan Dream

Madhya Pradesh: Municipality Staff Lethargy Shatters Elder Couples’ Teerth Darshan Dream

Madhya Pradesh: Swachhata Mahasankalp Rally Promotes Cleanliness In Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Swachhata Mahasankalp Rally Promotes Cleanliness In Mandsaur