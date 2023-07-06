 MP: Neighbour Throws Acid On Woman In Khargone, Arrested
MP: Neighbour Throws Acid On Woman In Khargone, Arrested

MP: Neighbour Throws Acid On Woman In Khargone, Arrested

Victim Kavita had filed FIR against the accused last year, and since then he had been harassing her.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Acid Attack | Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was critically injured after her neighbour allegedly threw acid on her. She has sustained burns on her back and hands and is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The incident was reported at Surpal village under Gogawan police station of Khargone district on Thursday morning, police said.

Police have arrested the accused.

Police station in-charge Praveen Arya informed that victim Kavita had lodged a complaint against accused Narendra Yadav at the police station about one-and-a-half-years since then Narendra was troubling the family.

Son Comes Running As Victim Mother Raises Alarm

The victim had gone to grind wheat at the village mill. Due to power cut, she was returning home empty handed.

Meanwhile Narendra threw acid kept in a white bottle. At first she mistook it for water, but soon her clothes including saree started melting and her body started burning.

After which the victim raised an alarm, on which her son present in the nearby enclosure came running. The son poured about seven buckets of water on his mother. Due to which the burning sensation got some relief.

Hands & Back Burnt

In a short time there were burn wounds on the hands and back. After which the relatives admitted the victim to the hospital and the relatives lodged a complaint at the Gogawan police station.

In the case, the police arrested the accused and he is being interrogated. At present, the treatment of the victim is going on in the district hospital.

