MP: Jabalpur Man Gives Triple Talaq To Wife After 8 Months Of Love Marriage, Booked

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After Bhopal police have registered a case against a man for parting ways with his wife by pronouncing Triple talaq in Bhopal district court, similar case in Jabalpur has come to light on Thursday. According to information, Shoaib Mansuri, a resident of New Anand Nagar, Adhartal gave triple talaq to his wife Jeba Parveen after 8 months of love-marriage.
The matter pertains to Jabalpur where Shoaib and Jeba fell in love and got married at Madan Mahal Dargah following Islam rituals 8 months ago.
But as time passed by, Shoaib started torturing his wife Jeba and awarded her a triple talaq on May 11. The incident came to fore when the victim lodged a complaint in Adhartal police station. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case under 294, 3/4 Muslim Marriage Act.
Adhartal police is carrying out further investigations.
