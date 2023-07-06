Madhya Pradesh Pee-Gate: How CM Shivraj Apologised To Tribal Man After BJP Leader Urinated On His Face?

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 06, 2023
On July 3, a video showing BJP leader Pravesh Shukla urinating on Tribal man's face in MP's Sidhi, went viral on social media. The incident drew flak from the entire nation.
After a huge public outcry, CM Chouhan ordered immediate arrest of the accused. On Home Minister Narottam Mishra's instructions, illegal properties and house of the accused were demolished.
CM Chouhan invited victim Dashrath Rawat to his residence on Thursday and washed his feet as an apology.
He performed his aarti, to send a message that "poor is like god" to him.
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also offered a shawl to honour Rawat and appealed everyone to respect poor and deprived.
