Indore: Fire In Siyaganj, Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted In 3 Shops

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major fire, goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in three shops in Siyaganj in the wee hours of Thursday. Due to the flames rising from the shops, a panic like situation prevailed in the area. The fire fighters took more than 18 hours to completely douse the flames. No casualty was reported during the incident.

According to a fire brigade officer, the incident took place around 2.40 am. The people spotted the flames from the shop near a nationalised bank’s branch on Siyaganj Main Road and they informed the fire brigade and local police. The flames were spreading to other shops. By the time the fire fighters reached the spot, the flames were spread to two other shops.

Four fire tenders reached the spot and started their operation. They used more than 5 lakh litres of water to extinguish the flames rising from the shops. The fire fighters were at the spot till the evening.

Ashutosh Mehta, the owner of a grocery shop named Ishwardas Bhaichand informed Free Press that after knowing about the incident, he reached the shop. His shop is old and the major part of the shop was made of wood so the flames spread quickly. Two other shops owned by Nitesh Poddar and Gulam Abbas were also gutted in the fire. However, no one knows from which shop the fire started. It is believed that there was an electric short circuit in a shop after which the flames spread to other shops. The road was closed during the fire fighting operation.

