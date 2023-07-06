Indore: Police Seize Liquor Worth Rs 60 L Being Transported Illegally

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Wednesday seized liquor (IMFL) worth over Rs 60 lakh from a truck under Kishanganj police station jurisdiction. It is said that the liquor was being carried from Haryana. The police are further investigating the case.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team of the crime branch and the Kishanganj police caught a truck carrying a huge quantity of liquor. The truck driver could not show any licence or documents pertaining to the liquor.

The police team checked the truck and found that the liquor boxes belonged to Haryana. DCP (crime) Nimish Agrawal said that the accused had prepared a permit for fish food to mislead the police. About 1,000 boxes containing IMFL were seized from the truck.

The value of the liquor is about 60 lakh. SP (Rural) Hitika Vasal said that the crime branch officers had given information about the same so a team of the Kishanganj police also reached the spot and seized the liquor from the truck. The truck is registered in Uttarakhand but was carrying liquor from Haryana.

During the police action, the driver of the truck managed to flee. We have identified the accused and he would be arrested soon, SP added. The investigation is on to know the destination of the consignment.

The police are also trying to find out about the person who sent the liquor here. More accused are likely to be arrested in this case as it is believed that a gang was involved in supplying the liquor.