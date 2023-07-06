Video: Brave Neighbours Rescue 12-Year-Old After Leopard Barges House In MP's Ratlam

MP: Unarmed Villagers Rescued Minor From Leopardn In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Two villagers took on a leopard with their bare hands and rescued one 12-year-old child after his mother and elder sister left him alone at home as the big cat sneak into the house, creating panic among them.

The matter was reported at the small Bodina village of Ratlam district at around 10 pm on Wednesday after one male leopard strayed into the village from the nearby village.

However, alert villagers immediately called forest department officials and the team from Ujjain and Indore rushed to the village after a one-and-a-half-hour rescue operation, the team tranquilized the leopard and caged him.

According to forest department officials, it is a male leopard and it looks sick too. The leopard was taken to Indore where he will have a medical check-up.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Villagers informed that one Jitendra Jamdar first saw the leopard at around 8 pm and alerted other villagers there. By the time the villagers gathered, the leopard had reached outside the house of Gopal Hiri in Nai Abadi, 700 meters away.

Hearing a noise outside the house, Gopal’s wife Yashoda and daughter Kumkum came to the door. When she saw a leopard outside the house, she got scared and came out of the house.

Before she could take her 12-year-old son sleeping inside the house, the leopard entered the house. She shared her ordeal with other villagers who gathered outside the house in a large number.

To rescue the child, two people Dinesh Patidar and Samrath Patidar entered the house removed the cement shed and brought the child out safely.

Dinesh lifted the child slowly in front of the leopard, while Samarth climbed on the roof. Dinesh gave the child to Samarth standing on the terrace and later he too climbed up holding Samarth hand.

A team called from Ujjain-Indore

Ranger Seema Singh told that the leopard was in the house. The forest team laid siege around the house to ensure the big cat could not harm anyone. Teams were called from Ujjain and Indore Rala Mandal to catch them. City council president Chetanya Shukla sent the cage at 12 midnight. The rescue started at 4 am when the team arrived. In an hour and a half, the team managed to tranquillize the leopard.

Leopard has created terror in the area earlier also

On April 13, a leopard hunted five goats in Beddi village of Chandera gram panchayat of Sailana district.

On March 26, a calf was targeted in Odaran village.

On March 21, two goats were hunted in Nakkipada village of Shivgarh range.

On March 18, five goats were hunted in Patdi village.

On March 27, the team of Rala Mandal of Indore reached Ratlam to catch the leopard. Cages were also installed in the Sailana-Shivgarh range but did not get success. The cages were removed on April 3 and even after that, the movement of leopards was visible in the area.

Read Also Indore: Several Parts Of City Receive Rains