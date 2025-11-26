From Double Dal Tadka To Amritsari Chole-Kulche & Punjabi Soya Chap, 10 North Indian Food Joints In Indore You Must Try | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If the city ever has a love language it definitely would be food. Indore is not just restricted to Poha-Jalebi or Sev, There's a lot more than that.

The tale of spicy gravy wrapped in a butter naan and served with vinegared onions and green chutney is a mystical journey for North Indian food lovers.

From creamy Dal-Makhni to spicy and smoky Paneer Tikka , Indore has mastered the art of North Indian cuisine. The culinary experience will make you loosen your belt and cherish the gravy with varied type of breads.

Here's a curated list of place of Indore’s best spots for North Indian food that’ll leave you mesmerized.

1. Moti Mahal Deluxe

Moti Mahal is an old North Indian food chain that serves the essence of legacy in their North Indian and Mughlai cuisines. A perfect dine-in option as the outlet provides an inviting ambience and a cozy setup to cherish your food.

Location: 6, Satguru Prime 11, Pipliyahana, Near, Purshottam Agarwal Marg, Indore

Price For Two: ₹1,000

Must Try: Tandoori Soya Chaap (Veg), Paneer Achari Tikka

2. Masala Nation Restaurant

Masala Nation, conceptualized by Master chef fame Happy Singh brings out bursting flavours of Punjab's street to the central India. Their buttery journey will surely take you through heaven.

Location: Kelod, Tejaji Nagar, Opposite Astral College, By Pass Road (South), Indore

Price For Two: ₹800

Must Try: Chole Kulche, Sarson Da Saag (Seasonal)

3. Mr. Singh’s

A budget-friendly option that is surely going to give you a glimpse of Amritsar. It offers a delightful escape into North Indian flavours. And the Dhaba style preparation in Mr Singh's is what makes it different and authentic.

Location: G-1, Princess Residency plaza, Scheme No.54, Near Reliance fresh, near Bombay Hospital, Vijay Nagar, Indore

Price For Two: ₹600

Must Try: Dal Makhni Dhaba Style (Veg), Butter Chicken with Butter Naan (Non-Veg)

4. Golden Aura Hotel

While the USP of this outlet remains their cozy and luxurious rooftop ambiance but their North Indian delicacies cannot be ignored. Classic like Dal Tadka , Kebabs, Paneer Butter Masala is much appreciated by the locals. They offer a North Indian Thali as well which is economical and blends all north Indian delicacies.

Location: 31, Samar Park Main Road, near Samar park colony, Samar Park Colony, Nipania, Indore

Price For Two: ₹1000

Must Try: Dum Aloo, Paneer Punjabi

5. Shreemaya

Shreemaya is a beacon of North Indian food and the outlet has mastered the art of the cuisine like no other in the city. Rich flavours and their quick service over decades have made Shreemaya a go-to spots for the local patrons.

Location: AB Rd, near Press Complex, Press Complex, Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Price For Two: ₹1000

Must Try: Paratha, Shahi Paneer Tikka, Kadhai Chicken (Non Veg)

6. Oye Pappe

Oye pappe known for it's fusion and authentic flavours. Patrons cherish the food experience in here. Oye Pappe's take on north Indian Cuisine is vivid and real as it offers a street style fusion in it's food.

Location: G 05, Sairam Plaza, Mangal Nagar, Bhawar Kuan, Indore

Price For Two: ₹300

Must Try: Punjabi Chole and Aloo Kulche

7. Nanaksar Dhaba

If you are craving a proper dhaba style authentic Punjabi cuisine Nanaskar Dhaba provides a flavourful experience for the patrons. Aromatic Punjabi classics served in dhaba style setting should be in your bucket list.

Location: Shop No G1,2,3, 10, Manorama Ganj, above Gita Bhawan Road, Geeta Bhavan, Manorama Ganj, Indore

Price For Two: ₹1000

Must Try: Punjab Special Soya Chaap, Paneer Angara and Dal Tadka

8. Dhaba Junction

As the name suggest Dhaba Junction provides a Dhaba-like setup where one can sit with friends, family and savour their favourite North Indian cuisine. A spicy culinary experience that one would love to have.

Location: Scheme 103, Main Road, Rajendra Nagar, Indore

Price For Two: ₹1000

Must Try: Delhi wala chicken changezi (Non Veg), Lehsuni Palak (Veg)

9. The G. T. Road

Sizzling Tandoori delights served on your palates with a smoky essence that takes you to a tour across the north India. Be it Amritsar's iconic veg delicacies or Ludiana's famous creamy chicken this outlet is a must try if you are keen enough to know more about the diverse food culture in India.

Location: Unit No FF/71, Phoenix Citadel, Mumbai Agra Bypass, Khajrana, Indore,

Price For Two: ₹2000

Must Try: Makai Palak (Veg), Murgh Makhanwallah (Non Veg)

10. Kitchen Ministry

If you are seeking a flavourful meal for yourself this place would be perfect for a mid-day lunch. Classic veg items that is cooked in traditional spices is a treat for all the Foodies in the city. Their unlimited buffet offers a range of mouth watering dishes. The warmth in their food is unimaginable.

Location: RNT Marg, beside Hotel Shree Maya Celebration, South Tukoganj, Indore

Price For Two: ₹800

Must Try: Dahi ke Sholey, Dal Palak