Indore: Several Parts Of City Receive Rains 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Wednesday started with cloudy weather in the morning, by nine AM it became sunny but the weather again took a turn by noon as rains occurred in several parts of the city. In the morning, westerly winds moved at a speed of eight kilometres per hour.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.3 degrees Celsius in the morning which was normal. On Tuesday, there was sunshine for a long time in the afternoon, due to which there was a rise in the temperature. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33.9 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.