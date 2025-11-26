MP News: Children Fall Ill At Hostel In Aalirajpur District; MLA Orders Probe |

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of grave negligence come to fore at the Boys Hostel in Jali village of Jobat block, where 12 children fell ill reportedly due to prolonged absence of the hostel warden. The serious situation came to light on Tuesday when several children fell ill. With the warden missing, the cook was forced to take the ailing children to Jobat Hospital.

Jobat Assembly Constituency MLA Sena Mahesh Patel immediately took cognisance of the incident and contacted Jobat SDM Virendra Singh Baghel. He also instructed him to conduct an urgent investigation and take swift action against those responsible for the failing management.

Meanwhile, state Tribal Development Council vice president, Mahesh Patel launched a sharp attack on the district administration regarding the overall poor state of tribal hostels and the education system.

Addressing a press conference, Patel alleged that poor management was causing children to fall ill and that previous fatalities had resulted in no action. He further claimed children were being exploited and distracted from studies.

Patel issued a strict warning: "If immediate action is not taken against Assistant Commissioner Sanjay Parwal, we will surround the Indore Commissioner's office with thousands of students and parents. If not heard there, we'll stage a protest in Bhopal during the Assembly session." Reports indicated that sick children complained of cough and anxiety. Warden's frequent unavailability had consistently hampered children's care and hostel management.